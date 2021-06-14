VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,378,000 after acquiring an additional 817,941 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

