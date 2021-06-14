Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $236.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

