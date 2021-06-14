Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,328,000 after purchasing an additional 85,161 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $220.86. 21,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,870. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $221.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

