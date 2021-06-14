Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Head to Head Comparison

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 7.30% 7.55% 6.26% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Public Education and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 6 0 2.86 Vasta Platform 0 1 5 0 2.83

American Public Education presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.86%. Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 88.29%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than American Public Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $321.79 million 1.66 $18.82 million $1.25 22.86 Vasta Platform $193.68 million 3.73 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -79.18

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Public Education beats Vasta Platform on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

