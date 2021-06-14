Vaxcyte (PCVX) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vaxcyte to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vaxcyte and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaxcyte Competitors 1115 4439 9786 185 2.58

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.08%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.23%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxcyte and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A -$89.22 million -7.29 Vaxcyte Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.19

Vaxcyte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -23.46% -20.89% Vaxcyte Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Summary

Vaxcyte beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

