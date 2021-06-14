Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29. Ventas has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.36, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.