Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 317,380 shares during the quarter. Vericel makes up about 0.6% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $20,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,895. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.75 and a beta of 2.12. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

