Vertcoin Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $38.16 million and $248,275.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,899.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.02 or 0.06423737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.61 or 0.00437628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.90 or 0.01556178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00147169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00665885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00431948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006946 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,455,622 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

