Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $307.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $358.00 to $307.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.10.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

