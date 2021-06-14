Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) will report sales of $52.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.80 million. Viad reported sales of $30.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $307.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $331.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.44 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million.

VVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

VVI traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Viad has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.