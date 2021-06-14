VIBE Market Capitalization Tops $3.11 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $1,751.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.26 or 0.00792659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.12 or 0.08030535 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.