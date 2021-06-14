Viberate Price Tops $0.0465 on Major Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

