Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 21.86 and last traded at 21.75. Approximately 132,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 210,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.25.

About Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

