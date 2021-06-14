ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Position Lifted by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837,114 shares during the quarter. ViewRay accounts for about 1.2% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 5.96% of ViewRay worth $41,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 8.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. Research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRAY shares. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

