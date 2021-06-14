Visor.Finance (VISR) Price Tops $1.11

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Visor.Finance has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $35.17 million and approximately $707,868.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00804685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.16 or 0.08016101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00083785 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.