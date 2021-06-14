Vista Investment Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.97. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,585. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.19 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

