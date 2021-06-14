Vista Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

BOND stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,508. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21.

