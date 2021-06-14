Vista Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period.

Shares of FPEI stock remained flat at $$20.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,404. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50.

