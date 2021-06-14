Vista Investment Management Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vista Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

WFC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,901,293. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

