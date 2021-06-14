Vista Investment Management Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vista Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.96. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $258.61 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.