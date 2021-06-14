Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the May 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $380.46 million and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTRU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

