Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the May 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $380.46 million and a P/E ratio of 31.73.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VTRU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.