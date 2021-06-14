Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 80,000 Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $84,914.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,854 shares of company stock worth $364,138 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

