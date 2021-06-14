Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $259,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

PTGX opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

