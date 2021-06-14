Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $328.40 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.01 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

