Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 143,754 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,754 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after buying an additional 131,366 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

