Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $100,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000.

BATS IFRA opened at $36.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.92.

