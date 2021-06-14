Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000.

BATS:EZU opened at $51.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

