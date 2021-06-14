Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,516.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,526.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.