Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $184.41 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,675 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.04% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $184,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $161.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.36 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

