Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 3,016 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $227,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Shares of ISRG opened at $860.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $829.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

