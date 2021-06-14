Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Hits $0.0000

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.72 million and $276,498.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00163295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00188529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.86 or 0.01030562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,418.96 or 0.99683844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

