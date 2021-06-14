Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €53.80 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €53.80 ($63.29) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.95 ($58.77).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €51.70 ($60.82) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €46.12. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

