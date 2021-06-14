Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $193.80 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $905,811.10 and approximately $13,898.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $193.80 or 0.00498346 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.