Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.54. 253,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,123,254. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.