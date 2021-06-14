Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 461,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,554,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

