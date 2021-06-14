Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.98. 40,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

