Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Union Pacific by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,911,000 after purchasing an additional 74,188 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 73,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.57. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

