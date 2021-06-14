WBI Investments Acquires 12,425 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WBI Investments boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 156.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of WBI Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WBI Investments’ holdings in Accenture were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.84. 23,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

