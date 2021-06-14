WBI Investments Buys 4,024 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

WBI Investments boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of SMDV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 35,349 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64.

