WBI Investments Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WBI Investments lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.34. 374,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,854,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

