WBI Investments Purchases 3,435 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

WBI Investments raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,013,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 243,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 116,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

