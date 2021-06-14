Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,422.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,441.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,313.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

