Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after buying an additional 24,461,921 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 17,813,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983,435 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 198,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,562,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

