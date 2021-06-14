Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $950,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

