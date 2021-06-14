Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 5,755 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $386.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

