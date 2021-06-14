Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 216,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

