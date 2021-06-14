Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 245 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $875.68. 3,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,970. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $515.72 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $840.49. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

