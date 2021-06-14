Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

UNP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.54. 22,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.57. The company has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

