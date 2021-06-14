Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.28. The company had a trading volume of 70,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,045. The company has a market cap of $393.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

