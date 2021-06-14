Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.41. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $14.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

