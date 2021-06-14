Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WEA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.41. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $14.68.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
